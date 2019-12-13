2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Monteverde Vecchio - Via Ippolito Pindemonte - We have a delightful, remodeled and fully furnished flat in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals for 1-2 years. It's within about a 10-min walk to the tram on the Gianicolense which takes you to the Trastevere Train Station (2 stops down) or a 15-min walk directly to the station. The flat is on the 1st floor of a small building and has a living room with open kitchen, 2 bedrooms (one double and one single) and a bathroom with tub/shower. There is A/C in the entire flat and the heating is centralized with digital counters on radiators. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €1200 + €40 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send an email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finders Fee Applied Separately