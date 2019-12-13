2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Monteverde Vecchio - Via Ippolito Pindemonte - We have a delightful, remodeled and fully furnished flat in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals for 1-2 years. It's within about a 10-min walk to the tram on the Gianicolense which takes you to the Trastevere Train Station (2 stops down) or a 15-min walk directly to the station. The flat is on the 1st floor of a small building and has a living room with open kitchen, 2 bedrooms (one double and one single) and a bathroom with tub/shower. There is A/C in the entire flat and the heating is centralized with digital counters on radiators. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €1200 + €40 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send an email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finders Fee Applied Separately

General Info

Price info €1200
Address Via Ippolito Pindemonte, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 9
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 1
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 1
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 2
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 2
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 3
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 3
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 4
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 4
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 5
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 5
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 6
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 6
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 7
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 7
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 8
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 8
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 9
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 9
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 1
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 2
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 3
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 4
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 5
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 6
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 7
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 8
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat - image 9

View on Map

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Via Ippolito Pindemonte, 00152 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
Accommodation vacant in town

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Accommodation vacant in town

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT