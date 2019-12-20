2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

Via G. Villiani - We have a completely remodeled flat not far from FAO and right next to the Caffarella Park, part of the Appian Way Park. This is an absolutely amazing and huge park!! It is super bright and on the 3rd floor of a residential building with concierge service and elevator. There's a supermarket 50m away and other stores, restaurants, snack bars, etc. Public transport by bus and the metro A - Furio Camillo 700m away. The apartment is approximately 75m2 and is made up of an open kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom with large shower and window, balcony with access from living room and one bedroom. The heating is centralized and there are A/C units in each room. Renting with kitchen furnished only. Available in January 2020. Monthly rent: €1150 + €60 condominium. Possibility to have a box auto. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Commission - separate, Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/