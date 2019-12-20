2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

Via G. Villiani - We have a completely remodeled flat not far from FAO and right next to the Caffarella Park, part of the Appian Way Park. This is an absolutely amazing and huge park!! It is super bright and on the 3rd floor of a residential building with concierge service and elevator. There's a supermarket 50m away and other stores, restaurants, snack bars, etc. Public transport by bus and the metro A - Furio Camillo 700m away. The apartment is approximately 75m2 and is made up of an open kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom with large shower and window, balcony with access from living room and one bedroom. The heating is centralized and there are A/C units in each room. Renting with kitchen furnished only. Available in January 2020. Monthly rent: €1150 + €60 condominium. Possibility to have a box auto. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Commission - separate, Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1150 down from €1300
Address Via Giovanni Villani, 00179 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 13
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 1
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 1
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 2
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 2
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 3
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 3
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 4
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 4
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 5
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 5
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 6
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 6
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 7
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 7
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 8
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 8
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 9
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 9
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 10
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 10
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 11
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 11
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 12
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 12
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 13
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 13
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 1
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 2
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 3
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 4
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 5
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 6
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 7
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 8
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 9
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 10
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 11
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 12
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO - image 13

View on Map

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

Via Giovanni Villani, 00179 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Accommodation vacant in town

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
Accommodation vacant in town

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
Accommodation vacant in town

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!