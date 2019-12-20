1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

Piazza Margana - We have a very special and unique 50m2 flat renting to referenced individuals in Piazza Margana. This square is only 70m from Piazza Venezia but it is as quiet as a mouse! Piazza Margana is a charming little square with 2 restaurants and it is located in between Piazza Venezia, the Teatro di Marcello and the Jewish Getto. It is rare to find a flat available here. This flat is on the ground floor with it's own entrance on the street. It is made up of a living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom with shower. Then there is a loft on the second floor which has a bedroom, walk-in closet and bathroom with tub and shower. The apartment has parquet floors and wooden beamed ceilings and a brick arch in the dining room. If needed, the landlord is willing to create a second bedroom where the dining room is. It is not a particularly bright apartment, but this is actually what gives it its uniqueness. The ambience created by the lighting inside and the original wood ceiling and arch, make it all the more special. The location is oviously strategic! RENTING EITHER WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. (The furniture in the photos do NOT come with the property and will be removed.) The monthly rent is:€2,000 + condominium and utilities. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Applied Separately.