  3. 1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking

EUR - VIA CALCUTTA - NO B&B - NO CASE VACANZE. EUR via Calcutta - RENTING ONLY TO INTERNATIONAL STAFF ON MISSION TO ROME. We have a very nice and bright apartment renting to expats and/or UN diplomats. It’s on the 1st floor of a residential building with concierge. There’s a condominium gym and pool. The flat is one block from a supermarket and about 15 minutes by foot to the EUR lake and metro B stations. The flat is 67m2 and has a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower. It also has a terrace which is about 20m2 accessible from the living room and kitchen. It also comes with a cellar and parking space in garage. There’s A/C in all rooms and independent heating. AVAILABLE: DECEMBER 2024. Monthly rent: €1350 + €100 condominium. LEASE: 3 years + 2 years renewable. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Finder’s Fee Separate.

Price info €1350
Address Via Calcutta, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 1
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 2
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 3
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 4
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 5
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 6
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 7
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 8
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 9
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 10
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 11
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 12
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking - image 13
Via Calcutta, 00144 Roma RM, Italia

