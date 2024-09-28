EUR - VIA CALCUTTA - NO B&B - NO CASE VACANZE. EUR via Calcutta - RENTING ONLY TO INTERNATIONAL STAFF ON MISSION TO ROME. We have a very nice and bright apartment renting to expats and/or UN diplomats. It’s on the 1st floor of a residential building with concierge. There’s a condominium gym and pool. The flat is one block from a supermarket and about 15 minutes by foot to the EUR lake and metro B stations. The flat is 67m2 and has a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower. It also has a terrace which is about 20m2 accessible from the living room and kitchen. It also comes with a cellar and parking space in garage. There’s A/C in all rooms and independent heating. AVAILABLE: DECEMBER 2024. Monthly rent: €1350 + €100 condominium. LEASE: 3 years + 2 years renewable. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Finder’s Fee Separate.
General Info
View on Map
1-bedroom flat with terrace & parking
Via Calcutta, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25