1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli!

Via Paolo Frisi - We have an extremely bright flat in Parioli on the hill above Piazzale Euclide and Villa Glori. It's on the 5th floor of a residential building with 6 floors with elevator and faces west. It is 60m2 and has a 15-m2 terrace. It's made up of a foyer, gulley kitchen, living and dining room with access to terrace, bedroom with closet, bathroom with shower. The entire apartment was recently completely remodeled. The bedroom is special as the side with the window is round. There is also a private storage room just outside the apartment which is included in the rent. Very nice parquet flooring throughout the flat, A/C for hot and cold air. Completely furnished.

AVAILABLE: Immediately. Lease: 3+2 with cedolare secca, so in individual's name. References requested. Monthly rent: €1300 + €70 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

