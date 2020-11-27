1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli!

Via Paolo Frisi - We have an extremely bright flat in Parioli on the hill above Piazzale Euclide and Villa Glori. It's on the 5th floor of a residential building with 6 floors with elevator and faces west. It is 60m2 and has a 15-m2 terrace. It's made up of a foyer, gulley kitchen, living and dining room with access to terrace, bedroom with closet, bathroom with shower. The entire apartment was recently completely remodeled. The bedroom is special as the side with the window is round. There is also a private storage room just outside the apartment which is included in the rent. Very nice parquet flooring throughout the flat, A/C for hot and cold air. Completely furnished.

AVAILABLE: Immediately. Lease: 3+2 with cedolare secca, so in individual's name. References requested. Monthly rent: €1300 + €70 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1300
Address Via Paolo Frisi, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 14
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 1
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 1
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 2
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 2
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 3
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 3
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 4
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 4
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 5
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 5
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 6
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 6
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 7
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 7
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 8
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 8
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 9
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 9
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 10
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 10
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 11
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 11
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 12
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 12
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 13
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 13
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 14
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 14
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 1
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 2
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 3
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 4
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 5
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 6
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 7
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 8
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 9
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 10
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 11
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 12
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 13
1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli! - image 14

View on Map

1-bedroom flat with terrace in Parioli!

Via Paolo Frisi, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72862
Previous article Tutor/Babysitter
Next article The last flight to Buenos Aires

RELATED ARTICLES

2-bedroom flat in Prati near Vatican!
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat in Prati near Vatican!

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Accommodation vacant in town

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!