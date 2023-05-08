23.8 C
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom flat (behind FAO) with large patio

SAN SABA – Viale Giotto – (near FAO) - 6 MONTH RENTAL ONLY!!! Remodeled and fully furnished, ground floor apartment with huge patio. This flat is just behind the Terme di Caracalla and the FAO building. So, within minutes you can hop on the metro from either the Circo Massimo stop or the Piramide stop.

The flat is approximately 45m2 but very spaciously designed, with 70m2 of patio space. It is in a small building and only 5 apartments, so very quiet. You walk in to a foyer, then you have a living room, fully equipped kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There is A/C in the flat and the heating is centralized. There is a storage space above the foyer for storing off-season clothes and/or suitcases. AVAILABLE FROM JULY/AUGUST - NO B&B

Monthly rent: € 1,400 + € 200 Condominium and heating - 3474009753 - Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee

Price info €1400
Address Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia

