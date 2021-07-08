Vitala Festival Rome: Outdoor Sunset Benefit Concert & Picnic

Following last summer's uplifting and successful events, the outdoor benefit concert series, in the beautiful nature venue of Parco Torretta de’ Massimi, is running this summer too with new special dates.

Join us is in this lovely privately-owned estate with easy parking and public transport access, in the perfect outdoor setting for a relaxing Sunset Picnic, catered by Hummustown.

Enjoy the outdoor experience while listening and dancing to live music with different artists and set lists for every date.

Here are the details of the next event:

When: Saturday 10 July 17.30-21.00

Where: Parco Torretta de' Massimi, a private nature & animal reserve in Rome with entry on Viale Luigi Moretti (corner with Via della Pisana).

Why: To enjoy a beautiful & relaxing venue, panoramic sunset view, LIVE music, delicious catered picnic, delightful setlist, & benefit the arts.

Artists: BOOGALOO BAND - Junior James on vocals & guitar, Massimo Ciolfi on guitar, Gyneth Sick on bass and Gabriella Vizzutti on drums. The band will be performing a varied setlist - New Orleans - R&B - Rocksteady - Country - Gospel - Zydeco - including songs by Fats Domino, Bill Withers, Norah Jones, Ray Charles, Tom Waits, JJ Cale, Tab Benoit, Delroy Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Big Mama Thornton, Little Feat, Wilson Pickett, Sam Cooke and more!

Caterer: Hummustown caters HEALTHY, freshly-made Syrian dishes, and helps refugees integrate into the community by providing them with an occupation. Hummustown is also now hiring Romans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Sharing work and helping integration is their mission.

Safety: It's easy to sprawl out in the vast park and take as much space as you wish. The event is organised in accordance with safety provisions

Timing: The welcome desk is located at the park upon entry and it will be open from 17.30 to allow time for the entrance and required safety procedures. There is a short walking path in the lovely park from the welcome desk to the main picnic and concert area.

The concert will take place approximately from 18.30 to 20.30.

Donation: €20 per person (includes park entry + safely packaged picnic plate with falafel, various dips and bread + defray costs of live entertainment and support the artists). Extra picnic plates and drinks available on site as well as picnic tables with seating. Under 16 free admission.

Info and bookings: wonderwallenter@gmail.com OR tel. 3478248661

Booking is strongly suggested for organisational reasons.