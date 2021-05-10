S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome

S. Cecilia opens once again to public performances with a series of five concerts in the Sala S. Cecilia, in line with the covid-19 restirctions for indoor gatherings. All concerts will be held in the Sala. S Cecilia, from 13 May until 12 June.

13-15 May. Pianist Beatrice Rana performs music by Brahms and Shostakovich with Alpesh Chauhan conducting the S. Cecilia orchestra.

22 May. An Italian in Paris by Rossini with the chorus of S. Cecilia conducted by Piero Monti and Mirco Roverelli piano at 17.00. Followed by Vienna vs Budapest, music by Brahms at 19.30.

26-28 May. Clarinetist Alessandro Carbonare performs Weber's clarinet concerto with the orchestra and chorus of S. Cecilia conducted by Carlo Rizzari. Schumann's Nachtlied and Mendelssohn's symphony no 1 are also part of the programme.

5 June. Violinist Sergej Khachatryan performs Brahms violin concerto. S. Cecilia orchestra conducted by Jakub Hrusa plays Dvorak's symphony no 8.

10-12 June. Luigi Piovani cello performs music by Haydn's cello concerto no 1. Kazuki Yamada conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra playing Rachmanninoff's symphony no 2.