Rome theatre in English: Three Women and a Piano Tuner

Wonderwall Entertainment presents Three Women and a Piano Tuner, a play by Helen Cooper and directed by Michael Fitzpatrick, from 6-10 April.

The English-language production will be held at Teatro Le Salette, on Vicolo del Campanile 14, near Castel S. Angelo in Rome.

Described as "playful, poetic, lyrical, taut and infinitely moving", the play will be held on the following dates: Wednesday to Friday 6-8 April at 19.30, Saturday and Sunday 9-10 April at 17.30.

Three different stories wrapped in one, Helen Cooper’s perceptive play takes a highly original look at the crossroads of life and the survival instinct that stems from a difficult past, exploring the relationship between emotion, memory and music.

The cast, in order of appearance, includes Shelagh Stuchbery, Gabriella Spadaro, Paige Short, William Michael Roberts. The play is suitable for mature audiences.

Booking is encouraged and tickets cost €15 (full price) or €12 reduced (students). For booking and information contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or 3478248661.

Super Green Pass and FFP2 masks are required to access the theatre which is equipped with a new, efficient air circulation system.

This production of Three Women and a Piano Tuner is presented by arrangement with Nick Hern Books.