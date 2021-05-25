Rome exhibition traces history of Italy

Rome displays Tota Italia. Alle origini di una Nazione at the Scuderie del Quirinale until 25 July.

An unprecedented exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale presents 450 priceless artefacts tells the rich cultural and ethnic diversity of Italy's origins as a nation.The ancient works on display are all on loan from state museums across Italy, in a symbolic collective effort following extended museum closures due to covid-19.

Marble statues, friezes, jewels and weapons provide insights into the history of the culture, languages, conflict and politics in Italy and the seat of the Roman empire, from the fourth century BC to the Julio-Claudian age.

The exhibition is curated by Massimo Osanna, director general of Italy's national museums, and Stéphane Verger, director of the Museo Nazionale Romano network.

For full details of the exhibition see Scuderie del Quirinale website.

