Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues

The Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents an evening of Soul, Rock, Blues by The Rome Bridge Connection on Tuesday 4 January at 19.30 at Teatro Le Salette, Vicolo del Campanile 14.

The performers from Rome and Cambridge include Eddie Zengeni (vocals/harmonica), Emanuela Di Pietro (vocals), Emiliano Caivano (guitar), Francesco Rametta (bass guitar), Mirko Teodori (drums) & special guest Claudia Nigro (vocals).

The band will present a varied repertoire, ranging from Otis Redding, Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Slim Harpo, Rolling Stones and many more.

The new Super Green Pass certification (issued following vaccination or recovery from covid-19) and FFP2 masks are required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Booking required and doors open at 19.00. The theatre is equipped with a new, efficient air circulation system.

For information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.