Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues

The Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents an evening of Soul, Rock, Blues by The Rome Bridge Connection on Tuesday 4 January at 19.30 at Teatro Le Salette, Vicolo del Campanile 14.

The performers from Rome and Cambridge include Eddie Zengeni (vocals/harmonica), Emanuela Di Pietro (vocals), Emiliano Caivano (guitar), Francesco Rametta (bass guitar), Mirko Teodori (drums) & special guest Claudia Nigro (vocals).

The band will present a varied repertoire, ranging from Otis Redding, Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Slim Harpo, Rolling Stones and many more.

The new Super Green Pass certification (issued following vaccination or recovery from covid-19) and FFP2 masks are required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Booking required and doors open at 19.00. The theatre is equipped with a new, efficient air circulation system.

For information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76235
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend
Music

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia
Music

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert
Music

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience
Music

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media
Music

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura
Music

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome
Music

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome

Concert at Irish College in Rome
Music

Concert at Irish College in Rome

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome
Music

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome
Music

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard
Music

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard

Summer jazz concerts at Rome's Casa del Jazz
Music

Summer jazz concerts at Rome's Casa del Jazz