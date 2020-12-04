Pianist Tom Borrow performs with Rome's S. Cecilia in streamed concert  

The first performance of the young Israeli pianist Tom Borrow in Rome will be live streamed on 4 December on Raicultura.it and live broadcast by Radio Rai 3 at 20.30.

Borrow has just started to make a name for himself after a successful concert tour of Israel in 2019. He has won every national competition possible in Israel and has studied with Murray Perahia and Andras Schiff.

His seemingly effortless performances of a very varied repertoire are a pleasure to watch.

This year Borrow was due to make his debut in several European cities and in 2021 it is the turn of the United States.

In this streamed concert Borrow will play Mozart's piano concerto no 24, conducted by Semyon Bychkov and the S. Cecilia orchestra.

The programme also includes Mendelssohn's Scottish symphony. For more details of S. Cecilia streamed concerts in December see S. Cecilia website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72922
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience
Music

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media
Music

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura
Music

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome
Music

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome

Concert at Irish College in Rome
Music

Concert at Irish College in Rome

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome
Music

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome
Music

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard
Music

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard

Summer jazz concerts at Rome's Casa del Jazz
Music

Summer jazz concerts at Rome's Casa del Jazz

Piano Day at Villa Borghese in Rome
Music

Piano Day at Villa Borghese in Rome

Settimana dell'Organo in Rome
Music

Settimana dell'Organo in Rome

Lincoln Youth Symphony Orchestra in Rome
Music

Lincoln Youth Symphony Orchestra in Rome

Martha Argerich & Friends at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Martha Argerich & Friends at S. Cecilia in Rome