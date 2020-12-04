Pianist Tom Borrow performs with Rome's S. Cecilia in streamed concert  

The first performance of the young Israeli pianist Tom Borrow in Rome will be live streamed on 4 December on Raicultura.it and live broadcast by Radio Rai 3 at 20.30.

Borrow has just started to make a name for himself after a successful concert tour of Israel in 2019. He has won every national competition possible in Israel and has studied with Murray Perahia and Andras Schiff.

His seemingly effortless performances of a very varied repertoire are a pleasure to watch.

This year Borrow was due to make his debut in several European cities and in 2021 it is the turn of the United States.

In this streamed concert Borrow will play Mozart's piano concerto no 24, conducted by Semyon Bychkov and the S. Cecilia orchestra.

The programme also includes Mendelssohn's Scottish symphony. For more details of S. Cecilia streamed concerts in December see S. Cecilia website.