John Cabot University Rome: Translation Talks with Claudia Durastanti

Italian-American author and translator gives talk at JCU.

John Cabot University in Rome presents “Translation Talks – In Conversation with Claudia Durastanti" on Monday 12 September from 18.30-20.30.

The Italian-American author and translator has been the Italian Fellow in Literature at the American Academy of Rome and is co-founder of the Italian Literature Festival in London.

She is the Italian translator of Joshua Cohen, Donna Haraway, Ocean Vuong and the most recent edition of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Her novel La Straniera (La Nave di Teseo 2019) was a finalist for the Premio Strega in 2019 and has been translated into 21 languages.

The Rome event, organised by the JCU Institute for Creative Writing and Literary Translation in collaboration with the department of Modern Languages and Literature, will be moderated by Professor Berenice Cocciolillo.

Those who wish to attend must send an email to rsvpevents@johncabot.edu. It is also possible to request the live streaming link.

Those attending the event, at the Guarini Campus on Via della Lungara 233, will be asked to show a valid ID at the door. For more details see JCU website.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

