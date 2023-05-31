Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in June

June 2023 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.
In the Kingdom of Pan
1, 3, 4 June
Lionel Bringuier conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus with pianists Stefano Bollani and Hyung-ki Joo performing music by Poulenc and Ravel. 1 June 19.30. 3 June 18.00. 4 June 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.
Family Concert
4 June
The S. Cecilia brass quintet and percussion perform music by Verdi, Mascagni, Daquin, Giménez, Piqueras, Piazzolla and Crespo. Family concerts are aimed at a broad audience particularly young people and preceded by "down-to-earth introductory chats that serve as straightforward, helpful listening guides." Concerts last an hour at most, without intermission. Introduction at 11.30, concert 12.00. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.
Ballet Imperial
8-10 June
Jérémie Rhorer conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra with pianist Alexandre Kantorow performing music by Saint-Saëns and Tchaikovsky. 8 June 19.30. 9 June 20.30. 10 June 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Student Housing Coordinator Position at the Pantheon Institute
EXPERIENCED ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
Wild Tiber Experience (Hike by train)
Seeking EFL Course Coordinator