Accademia di Santa Cecilia: April concerts in Rome

April is a busy month for Rome's Academia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at Auditorium Parco della Musica.

S. Cecilia's April programme begins with a series of concerts conducted by Daniele Gatti, from 31 March until 2 April.

Cellist Kian Soltani plays Shostakovich's concerto for cello and orchestra with the S. Cecilia Orchestra conducted by Gatti. The programme also includes the Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz.

From 7-9 April, Antonio Pappano conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra performing a new piece by Claudio Ambrosini, Dosàna nóva (or New Wave) commissioned by the Accademia S. Cecilia and performed for the first time at this concert.

Ambrosini received the Leone d'Oro for music at the 2007 Venice Biennale. The Saint-Saens concerto no 3 for violin (performed by violinist Lisa Batiashvili) and Brahms symphony no 4 are also part of the programme.

On 11 April, Grygory Sokolov plays music by Beethoven, Brahms and Schumann.

Michele Mariotti conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra with pianist Alessandro Taverno, from 14-16 April, with music by Prokofiev, Britten (concerto for piano) and Tchaikovsky.

The Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta, conducted by Francesco Lanzillotta, performs two operas with texts by Bruno Cagli, a former president of the Accademia S. Cecilia, on 21 April. L'Ultimo Avventore by Lucio Gregoretti and the premiere of Dimenticanza al Ministero delle Colonie by Marco Betta. In collaboration with Rome's University of Tor Vergata.

From 22-23 April, Antonio Pappano conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra and chorus performing Puccini's Messa di Gloria, Ponchielli's Elegia and De Sabata's Juventus, a symphonic poem for orchestra. With Saimir Pirgu tenor and Mattai Olivieri baritone.

Sakari Oramo conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra from 28-30 April.

From 28-30 April, the S. Cecilia Orchestra is conducted by the Finnish conductor Sakari Oramo performing Ciel d'Hiver by the Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, violin concerto n 2, I Profeti, by Castelnuovo-Tedesco (played by violinist Emmanuel Tjeknavorian) and Schumann's Symphony no 1, Primavera.

For full details about concerts and tickets see the S. Cecilia website.

Cover photo: Antonio Pappano conducts Liza Batiashvili with the S. Cecilia Orchestra playing Saint-Saens concerto no 3 for violin.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

