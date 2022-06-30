Accademia di S. Cecilia: Carmina Burana in Rome
Piero Monti conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in a performance of Carl Orff's Carmina Burana in a version for soloists, chorus, two pianos and percussion on Friday 15 July.
The production takes place in the outdoor Cavea venue of the Auditorium Parco della Musica at at 21.00.
For full details including tickets see S. Cecilia website.
Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
