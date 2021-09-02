Why is Rome's river Tiber full of dead fish?

Dead fish left to rot in Rome but whose job is it to remove them?

Thousands of dead fish lie floating among the weeds and rubbish in various stretches of Rome's river Tiber, including along the banks of the Lungotevere in the city centre.

The fish have been rotting in the water for several days now, with riverside bars and restaurants near Castel S. Angelo complaining that they have been left with empty tables due to the "unbearable" stench.

There were also thousands of dead fish washed up near the coastal town of Fiumicino, near Rome, where six tons worth of carcasses were removed from the river's plastic-catching barrier in recent days.

While there is nothing new about mass deaths of fish in the Tiber - it happened in May and June last year - the cause of the phenomenon remains unclear.

When the latest incident occurred last week, it was initially blamed on a spill of toxic waste, with others suggesting that pesticides used in farms north of Rome were washed off the land by a heavy rainstorm.

However the polizia fluviale, or river police, are now working on the more likely theory that pollutants from exhaust fumes, built up on the streets of the capital over the lengthy dry spell over the summer, were washed into the river by the recent rains.

Dead fish washed up near Fiumicino

This view is shared by Bruno Cignini, an expert in urban fauna and professor at Tor Vergata University, who described the accumulated pollution on the streets of the capital as "a chemical bomb".

Scientific analysis on the dead fish - mainly carp, mullet and catfish - is still ongoing as Rome grapples with another mystery: which public body is responsible for removing the dead fish from the Tiber?

Italian newspaper Il Post reports that AMA, Rome's municipal company responsible for waste disposal, has argued that its service contract does not stretch to dead fish removal; the city says it is the responsibility of the local health authorities ASL, and therefore the Lazio region; while the ASL Roma 1 branch says the mayor is the highest health authority in Rome, so the removal of the fish is the city's job.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75484
Previous article Rome open-air jazz concerts with Colosseum view

RELATED ARTICLES

Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo
Environment

Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets
Environment

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets

Italy wildfires: 'No BBQ' appeal over Ferragosto holiday
Environment

Italy wildfires: 'No BBQ' appeal over Ferragosto holiday

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on holiday weekend
Environment

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on holiday weekend

Italy heatwave hits record 48.8 degrees in Sicily
Environment

Italy heatwave hits record 48.8 degrees in Sicily

Wildfires rage in south of Italy amid record heatwave
Environment

Wildfires rage in south of Italy amid record heatwave

Italy enters 'hottest week of summer' amid extra risk of wildfires
Environment

Italy enters 'hottest week of summer' amid extra risk of wildfires

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with dawn explosions of lava and ash clouds
Environment

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with dawn explosions of lava and ash clouds

Sardinia wildfires force hundreds of evacuations
Environment

Sardinia wildfires force hundreds of evacuations

Italian farmers protest in Rome over wild boar emergency
Environment

Italian farmers protest in Rome over wild boar emergency

Italian volcanoes Etna and Stromboli erupt on same day
Environment

Italian volcanoes Etna and Stromboli erupt on same day

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees
Environment

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees

Two rare ibis make a nest on Rome rooftop
Environment

Two rare ibis make a nest on Rome rooftop

Wally the grey whale continues rare tour of Italy
Environment

Wally the grey whale continues rare tour of Italy