UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy

British nationals in Italy can still leave without restrictions.

Britain's Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated its travel advice and now advises against all non-essential travel to Italy, due to the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

An earlier travel alert issued by the FCO, affecting the northern areas of Italy under quarantine, has been extended to the whole of Italy as the entire country goes into lockdown.

The UK says its advice is in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities on 9 March.

British nationals are still able to depart Italy without restrictions, and all airports in Italy remain open.

The FCO warns however that airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled.

Travellers are advised to check flight details with airlines before travelling.

For more details see FCO website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69724
Previous article Coronavirus: whole of Italy goes into lock down

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers
Travel

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy
Travel

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy

Coronavirus: US quarantine for travellers from Italy
Travel

Coronavirus: US quarantine for travellers from Italy

In Rome, life goes on
Travel

In Rome, life goes on

Why now is a great time to visit Rome
Travel

Why now is a great time to visit Rome

Coronavirus: Italy closes catacombs
Travel

Coronavirus: Italy closes catacombs

Lake Bolsena: beautiful day trip from Rome
Travel

Lake Bolsena: beautiful day trip from Rome

Coronavirus: Alitalia plane grounded in Mauritius
Travel

Coronavirus: Alitalia plane grounded in Mauritius

Rome airport shields tourists from illegal taxis
Travel

Rome airport shields tourists from illegal taxis

New York to Rome in six and a half hours: Alitalia record
Travel

New York to Rome in six and a half hours: Alitalia record

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die
Travel

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die

Wuhan virus: Rome airport steps up screening
Travel

Wuhan virus: Rome airport steps up screening

Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers
Travel

Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage
Travel

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020
Travel

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020