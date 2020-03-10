UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy

British nationals in Italy can still leave without restrictions.

Britain's Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated its travel advice and now advises against all non-essential travel to Italy, due to the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

An earlier travel alert issued by the FCO, affecting the northern areas of Italy under quarantine, has been extended to the whole of Italy as the entire country goes into lockdown.

The UK says its advice is in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities on 9 March.

British nationals are still able to depart Italy without restrictions, and all airports in Italy remain open.

The FCO warns however that airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled.

Travellers are advised to check flight details with airlines before travelling.

For more details see FCO website.