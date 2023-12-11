Train crash in Italy, 17 injured

17 people received minor injuries in train crash.

An investigation is underway after two trains crashed into each other at low speed in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region on Sunday night, injuring 17 people.

The collision involved a high-speed Frecciarossa train and a 'Rock' regional train on the Bologna-Rimini line, between Forlì and Faenza.

The crash resulted in the suspension of rail traffic on the Forlì-Faenza line, Trenitalia said in a statement on Monday, with high speed, Intercity and regional trains operating on alternative routes.

Urto tra un Frecciarossa e un treno regionale sulla linea Bologna-Rimini, tra Faenza e Forlì. #vigilidelfuoco sul posto, soccorsi alcuni passeggeri contusi [#10dicembre 21:15] pic.twitter.com/ftN1mz3Ulu— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) December 10, 2023

The crash came two weeks after two people died when a train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Italy's southern Calabria region, sparking a national strike by railway staff calling for greater safety standards.

Last August five railway workers died after being hit by a train travelling at 160 km/ph while they were fixing tracks at night near Turin.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco