News Transport

Train crash in Italy, 17 injured

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

17 people received minor injuries in train crash.

An investigation is underway after two trains crashed into each other at low speed in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region on Sunday night, injuring 17 people.

The collision involved a high-speed Frecciarossa train and a 'Rock' regional train on the Bologna-Rimini line, between Forlì and Faenza.

The crash resulted in the suspension of rail traffic on the Forlì-Faenza line, Trenitalia said in a statement on Monday, with high speed, Intercity and regional trains operating on alternative routes.

The crash came two weeks after two people died when a train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Italy's southern Calabria region, sparking a national strike by railway staff calling for greater safety standards.

Last August five railway workers died after being hit by a train travelling at 160 km/ph while they were fixing tracks at night near Turin.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco

