Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 24 January
Traffic restrictions on Sunday 24 January to battle air pollution in Rome.
Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 24 January from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.
Known as domeniche ecologiche (Ecological Sundays), the traffic restrictions are designed to curb air pollution in the capital.
There are a number of exemptions to the traffic ban including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers.
For full details see city website.
