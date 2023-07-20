Rome's toppling pine trees spark concern

Large pine trees fall on doorstep of city hall.

A large pine tree fell in the heart of Rome's city centre early on Thursday morning, one week after a similar incident occurred nearby.

The tree collapsed in Piazza d'Araecoeli - to the side of the Altare della Patria monument in Piazza Venezia - just steps away from city hall and the Capitoline Museums.

Despite the size of the tree and its central location, there were no injuries reported.

However the case of the falling trees, in a busy area at the height of the summer tourist season, is sparking concerns in the city.

Stefano Marin, chairman of the environment committee in the city's Municipio 1 borough, said last week that it was time for "a moment of reflection".

"Rome's trees are of a certain age and climate change is already producing effects" - Marin told La Repubblica newspaper - "Rome is once again filled with tourists, it's both an environmental and a safety issue."

Photo Adnkronos