Large pine trees fall on doorstep of city hall.
Stefano Marin, chairman of the environment committee in the city's Municipio 1 borough, said last week that it was time for "a moment of reflection".
"Rome's trees are of a certain age and climate change is already producing effects" - Marin told La Repubblica newspaper - "Rome is once again filled with tourists, it's both an environmental and a safety issue."
Photo Adnkronos
Rome's toppling pine trees spark concern
Piazza d'Aracoeli, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
