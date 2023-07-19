35.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 19 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy celebrates as Egypt pardons Patrick Zaki
News English news in Italy

Italy celebrates as Egypt pardons Patrick Zaki

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Zaki had received a three-year sentence on Tuesday.

Egyptian human rights activist Patrick Zaki was pardoned by Egypt's president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Wednesday, a day after being handed a three-year jail term on accusations of "spreading false news".

Zaki, who recently graduated with honours from Bologna University in Italy, was arrested in Cairo in 2020 after writing about his experiences of discrimination as a Coptic Christian in Egypt.

Zaki, a 32-year-old researcher on gender issues for the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), had been studying for a master's degree in Gender and Women's Studies in Bologna.

Zaki was accused of publishing false news with the intent of inciting social disturbance and using subversive propaganda against the Egyptian state, charges he has always denied.

His case sparked international condemnation, particularly in Italy, and in 2021 the country’s senate voted in 2021 to grant him Italian citizenship.

"It is a great joy for Bologna" - the city's mayor Matteo Lepore told La Stampa newspaper on Wednesday evening - "I hope it means embracing him soon and having him back in the city."

Aur 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italian mayor tells Muslims to stop bathing fully clothed at beach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy prosecutors open probe after Placebo singer insults Giorgia Meloni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warnings as temperatures soar

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for eight cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 2 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italian tall ship Amerigo Vespucci sets sail on Made in Italy world tour

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy earthquake alert test followed minutes later by real earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy taps General Figliuolo to oversee recovery of Emilia-Romagna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -