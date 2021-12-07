Italy welcomes release of Patrick Zaki

Zaki to be released, pending trial, but has not been acquitted.

Italian premier Mario Draghi has expressed his satisfaction at the news that Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian human rights activist and student of Bologna University, is to be freed after being imprisoned for 22 months.

The case of Zaki "has been and will be followed with the utmost attention by the Italian government", the premier said in a statement issued by Palazzo Chigi.

Zaki is expected to be released from prison either today or in the coming days, however "he has not been acquitted" of charges of spreading false news, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Zaki, a 30-year-old researcher on gender issues for the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), wrote about his experiences as a Coptic Christian in Egypt.

The postgraduate was arrested in Cairo in February 2020, on his way home to Mansoura, after returning from Italy where he had been studying for a master's degree in Gender and Women's Studies at the University of Bologna.

Zaki was accused of publishing false news with the intent of inciting social disturbance and using subversive propaganda against the Egyptian state. He denies the charges.

Today's decision was announced after the third hearing of a trial against the student, reports ANSA, with the next hearing scheduled for 1 February.

Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Twitter: "First objective achieved: Patrick Zaki is no longer in prison. Now we continue to work silently, with perseverance and commitment."

News of Zaki's release was also welcomed by Amnesty International Italia which stated its hope that "it will be the first step towards acquittal".
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76126
Previous article Italy's oldest man dies aged 109

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's oldest man dies aged 109
English news in Italy

Italy's oldest man dies aged 109

Italy trade unions call 16 December strike over Draghi budget
English news in Italy

Italy trade unions call 16 December strike over Draghi budget

Italy marks Feast of Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday
English news in Italy

Italy marks Feast of Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Wild boar in Italy filmed playing football
English news in Italy

Wild boar in Italy filmed playing football

What are Italy's new Super Green Pass covid rules?
English news in Italy

What are Italy's new Super Green Pass covid rules?

Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December
English news in Italy

Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December

Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy
English news in Italy

Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated
English news in Italy

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated

Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules
English news in Italy

Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December
English news in Italy

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban
English news in Italy

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy
English news in Italy

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV
English news in Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women