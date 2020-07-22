Rome to close section of Metro B in August

Metro B closure will affect EUR neighbourhood of Rome.

Rome is to close the Laurentina-EUR Magliana section of the Metro B line, in both directions, from 8 until 23 August to allow for maintenance works.

The closure will mean that EUR Magliana will become the temporary terminal of the B line which normally ends at Laurentina in the EUR district.

Throughout the 16-day closure, which will also see EUR Fermi and EUR Palasport closed, commuters will be served by shuttle buses.

The replacement buses, called MB4, will be active from 05.30 until midnight, running until 02.00 on Friday and Saturday nights.

