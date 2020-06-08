Rome reopens Pantheon after three months

Pantheon joins the Colosseum and Vatican Museums in reopening to visitors after the covid-19 lockdown in Rome.

The Pantheon in Rome reopens to the public on Tuesday 9 June following a closure of three months due to Italy's coronavirus emergency.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperature measured before entry, with visitor numbers controlled.

Pantheon in Rome. Photo: Gabriele Maltinti / Shutterstock.com

The Pantheon, which is Italy's top tourist site, attracted around 9 million visitors in 2019, and entry is free.

The much-anticipated reopening of the Pantheon - closed since 8 March - comes after other major sites in Rome including the Colosseum, Vatican Museums and Galleria Borghese reopened to visitors in recent days.

The National Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia also reopens on 9 June, followed three days later with the reopening of Italy's National Galleries of Ancient Art at Palazzo Barberini and Galleria Corsini on 11 June.

General Info

Address Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Rome reopens Pantheon after three months

Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
