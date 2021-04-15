Rome public transport strike on 23 April

Trade union calls strike after transport workers excluded from priority sectors in Italy's covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Rome commuters face disruption to public transport services due to a four-hour strike on the evening of Friday 23 April, from 20.30 until end of service.

The nationwide action, called by members of the Orsa Trasporti trade union, will affect Rome's buses, metro, trams, railway services operated by ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral.

The strike has been called in protest over the exclusion of public transport workers from the priority categories in Italy's covid-19 vaccination campaign, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

A statement from Orsa Trasporti says that its workers have faced the pandemic in a "commendable way," providing an uninterrupted service throughout the coronavirus emergency, despite the many difficulties.

"Considering the constant risk of contagion that these workers have endured for more than a year, we believe that the decision to exclude them from vaccination is an act that compromises their health as well as being an insult," read the statement from the union.

Photo credit: Stefano Chiacchiarini / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74360
Previous article All you need to know about Parmigiano Reggiano

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome bike path to link Colosseum and Circus Maximus
Transport

Rome bike path to link Colosseum and Circus Maximus

Rome train passengers flee as electric cables catch fire
Transport

Rome train passengers flee as electric cables catch fire

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 26 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 26 March

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 March
Transport

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 March

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 March

How to use public transport in Rome
Transport

How to use public transport in Rome

Women are more at risk in car accidents, here's why
Transport

Women are more at risk in car accidents, here's why

Rome's central train station with no lifts: commuters carry wheelchair user
Transport

Rome's central train station with no lifts: commuters carry wheelchair user

Rome trams take it slowly to avoid going off the rails
Transport

Rome trams take it slowly to avoid going off the rails

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 February
Transport

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 February

Rome mayor ridiculed for cable car comment
Transport

Rome mayor ridiculed for cable car comment

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 February

The war of the historic center’s ZTL permits: Residents against Mayor Raggi
Transport

The war of the historic center’s ZTL permits: Residents against Mayor Raggi

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 24 January
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 24 January