7.2 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 06 December 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome faces public transport strike on Thursday
News Transport

Rome faces public transport strike on Thursday

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Public transport services at risk from 09.00-13.00.

Commuters in Rome and the surrounding Lazio region face disruption to public transport services due to a regional four-hour strike on Thursday 7 December.

The strike, scheduled from 09.00 to 13.00, is set to affect Rome's bus, tram and subway services operated by ATAC and Roma TPL, as well as Cotral bus services in the Lazio region.

The reason for the strike, called by the Faisa Cisal trade union, is to protest against assaults on the staff of local public transport companies in Rome and Lazio.

For strike details see Rome's mobility websitePhoto credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome reopens Metro A at night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces train strike on Thursday in protest over deadly crash

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Train collides with truck in southern Italy, two dead

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 15 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy minister orders high-speed train to make unscheduled stop

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 27 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Smart Door: Rome commuters crack up at subway translations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -