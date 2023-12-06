Rome faces public transport strike on Thursday

Public transport services at risk from 09.00-13.00.

Commuters in Rome and the surrounding Lazio region face disruption to public transport services due to a regional four-hour strike on Thursday 7 December.

The strike, scheduled from 09.00 to 13.00, is set to affect Rome's bus, tram and subway services operated by ATAC and Roma TPL, as well as Cotral bus services in the Lazio region.

The reason for the strike, called by the Faisa Cisal trade union, is to protest against assaults on the staff of local public transport companies in Rome and Lazio.

For strike details see Rome's mobility website. Photo credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.