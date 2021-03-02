Rome plants hundreds of new roses in city's rose garden

Rome plants new roses in the city's rose garden on Aventine Hill.

Rome has added 340 new rose plants to the Roseto Comunale, the city's rose garden on the Aventine Hill, mayor Virginia Raggi has announced.

"Such a purchase had not been made for 10 years," said the mayor who added that the some of the new roses will replace plants killed by an unidentified parasite.

"The Rose Garden is a precious place" - said Raggi - "Inside there are varieties of roses that participate in a prestigious international competition, the Premio Roma, in addition to the botanical collection, consisting of about 1,200 ancient and modern roses."

The new roses have been planted in recent days by the gardening staff which last year installed information panels about the plants, in Italian and English, for visitors to the garden.

Located on the eastern slope of the Aventine hill, overlooking the Circus Maximus, the rose gardens are usually open free of charge from late April until mid-June each year, and often for a couple of weeks in October.

For more information on the rose garden see the city websitePhoto credit: Boris-B / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Via di Valle Murcia, 6, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome plants hundreds of new roses in city's rose garden

Via di Valle Murcia, 6, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73957
Previous article Rome university La Sapienza offers students free covid-19 tests

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's Garden of Ninfa celebrates 100 years
Gardens

Italy's Garden of Ninfa celebrates 100 years

Ischia: La Mortella Gardens reopen to tourists
Gardens

Ischia: La Mortella Gardens reopen to tourists

Rome's Living Chapel made from plants and recycled material
Gardens

Rome's Living Chapel made from plants and recycled material

Rome's Botanic Garden: a semi-forgotten wonder
Gardens

Rome's Botanic Garden: a semi-forgotten wonder

Rome reopens rose garden
Gardens

Rome reopens rose garden

Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown
Gardens

Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown

Rome reopens Giardino degli Aranci
Gardens

Rome reopens Giardino degli Aranci

Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa
Gardens

Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa

Italy: Visit Ninfa Gardens virtually this Easter
Gardens

Italy: Visit Ninfa Gardens virtually this Easter

The story of Rome's rose garden
Gardens

The story of Rome's rose garden

Rome's Botanic Gardens open on Sundays
Gardens

Rome's Botanic Gardens open on Sundays

Rome suspends absentee city gardeners
Gardens

Rome suspends absentee city gardeners

Rome to spend €12 million sprucing up its parks
Gardens

Rome to spend €12 million sprucing up its parks

Guide to gardens around Rome
Gardens

Guide to gardens around Rome

Rome uncovers absenteeism among city gardeners
Gardens

Rome uncovers absenteeism among city gardeners