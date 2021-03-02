Rome university La Sapienza offers students free covid-19 tests

Free coronavirus screening for students of La Sapienza University in Rome.

Rome university La Sapienza is offering free covid-19 screening tests to its students, thanks to the collaboration of the Lazio region and Policlinico Umberto I Hospital.

The screening site was inaugurated on 1 March by the university's rector Antonella Polimeni alongside Lazio regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato and the general manager of Policlinico Umberto I, Fabrizio d'Alba.

However the screening campaign has been available since 25 February, with the recommencement of in-person educational activities for students enrolled in all years, in compliance with the safety measures.

The screening centre is located in front of the Ciao-Hello offices, in the main campus, and results will be available 24-36 hours after sampling.

For positive cases, measures will be taken to secure both the positive students' families and their classes, the university said.

Full details, including how to book a test, are available on the university's website

La Sapienza is the largest university in Europe and one of the oldest in the world. Photo La Sapienza.