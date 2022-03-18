Rome Fiumicino airport to develop direct high-speed rail links with Italian cities

Passengers to be able to check-in baggage in Italy's main railway stations before boarding their flight in Rome.

Italy's state railway and Rome airport management company signed an agreement on Thursday to develop integrated ways to link rail and air travel for passengers flying through Fiumicino airport.

The ambitious plans would see direct high-speed rail services between the Rome airport and Naples in the south, as well as accelerating current rail services between Fiumicino and Florence, Bologna and Pisa to the north of the Italian capital.

The direct rail link would mean that inbound travellers could reach Fiumicino by train without having to take a connection from the capital, bypassing Termini station.

The agreement between Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) also includes plans to allow air passengers to carry out check-in operations - including their baggage - directly in the train stations connected with Fiumicino.

The airport's train station would increase its existing three tracks to five, along with plans to develop new rail connections via S. Pietro and with the port at Civitavechia.

Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, described the agreement as "a real intermodal train-to-air offer, which enhances Fiumicino's role as a smart hub" and makes it "more ready for the recovery of tourism and, more generally, for a future of growth."

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri hailed the "forward-looking strategic" plans which "allow us to act in synergy, to better grasp opportunities of extraordinary importance such as the Jubilee 2025 and the challenge of Expo 2030.”

Gualtieri's remarks were echoed by the president of the Lazio region Nicola Zingaretti who said the agreement represents a "further leap forward in strengthening rail connections and enhancing Fiumicino airport, Italy's most important gateway to the world."

Photo credit: Nataliya Pylayeva / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76636
Previous article Italy honours its covid dead with day of remembrance

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March
Travel

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline
Travel

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas
Travel

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia
Travel

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains
Travel

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers
Travel

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers
Travel

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy
Travel

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland
Travel

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway
Travel

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway

What it's like to visit Rome right now
Travel

What it's like to visit Rome right now

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off
Travel

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline
Travel

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?
Travel

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1