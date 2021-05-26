Rome faces 24-hour public transport strike on 1 June

Rome bus and metro strike day before national public holiday.

Rome commuters face disruption to public transport services on Tuesday 1 June due to a 24-hour strike called by numerous trade unions representing workers in the transportation sector.

The day-long strike action will affect ATAC's network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord, as well as the Cotral coaches operating in the greater Rome area.

Rome's public transport will be at risk from 08.30 until 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

However services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

Unions say that the strike action is over a the government's delay in renewing a national collective labour contract which they say expired more than three years ago.

The strike takes place the day before Italy's Festa della Repubblica, or Republic Day, a national public holiday on 2 June.

This year the annual holiday falls on a Wednesday, leading some businesses and schools to take a so-called ponte, or 'bridge', by taking Monday and Tuesday off to create a five-day weekend.

For travel updates see Roma Mobilità websitePhoto: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.

