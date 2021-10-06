Rome faces 24-hour bus and metro strike on 11 October

Rome commuters face second public transport strike since mid-September.

Rome's public transport network is at risk on Monday 11 October due to a nationwide 24-hour strike, called by the USB union, representing workers at ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and the light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord operated by municipal transport company ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

Rome's public transport will be at risk on Monday 11 October from 08.30 until 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

However services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

In a statement the USB said the strike action is in protest over the policies of the Draghi government which "has literally removed the interests of workers" from Italy's economic recovery plan.

News of the transport strike, the second in Rome since mid-September, comes after around 30 ATAC buses were destroyed in a massive fire a depot in the early hours of 5 October.

