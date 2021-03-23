Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 26 March

Rome faces a 24-hour public transport strike on Friday 26 March.

Rome commuters can expect disruption to public transport services on Friday 26 March due to a 24-hour strike called by numerous trade unions representing workers in the transportation sector.

The day-long strike action will affect ATAC's network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord, as well as the Roma TPL buses in the suburbs.

Rome's public transport will be at risk from 08.30 until 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

However services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

On the night of 25 March the city's night bus service may be affected by the strike, with the city warning that on Friday ticket offices, escalators, elevators and chair lifts in metro stations will not be guaranteed to be in operation.

Unions say that the strike action is over a range issues relating to renewal of contracts, job security and pension rights.

For further information about the strike see the Roma Mobilità website.

Photo credit: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.
