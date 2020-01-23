Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February

Public transport strike in Rome on Monday 3 February.
Rome commuters can expect a 24-hour transport strike on Monday 3 February, in what will be this year's first strike by employees of the city's public transit company ATAC.
The strike action will affect Rome's buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo, operated by ATAC, with the city's night buses at risk on the night between Sunday and Monday.
The public transport strike timetable follows the usual routine and will be effective from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service, with transport guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
VIA SANNIO (S. Giovanni) - 120 sqm, 3rd floor, lift, semi-furnished (can also furnish), restored, bright, quiet, living room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large furnished eat-in kitche...
PIAZZA DELL’EMPORIO (Testaccio) – bright semi-furnished 180 sqm apartment on 3rd floor, newly refurbished. Large living room with open kitchen and adjacent dining room, 3 bedrooms,...
Garden apartment renting, at €750 a month. Washing-machine and wifi. Contact: dellascala4@gmail.com.
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020
Private language school of English in Rome starting mid-September: Qualified mother tongue teachers needed for Cambridge lessons in state schools. Teachers needed for Cambridge Pri...