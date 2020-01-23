Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February

Public transport strike in Rome on Monday 3 February.

Rome commuters can expect a 24-hour transport strike on Monday 3 February, in what will be this year's first strike by employees of the city's public transit company ATAC.

The strike action will affect Rome's buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo, operated by ATAC, with the city's night buses at risk on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The public transport strike timetable follows the usual routine and will be effective from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service, with transport guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods.

