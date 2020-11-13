Rome battles rising smog with traffic ban

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 15 November.

Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 15 November, from 07.30 to 12.30 and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The most polluting vehicles are banned from circulating within the green belt both today and tomorrow, 13 and 14 November, from 07.30 until 20.30.

The restrictions affect two-, three- and four-wheel 2 and 4-stroke Pre-Euro 1 and Euro 1 vehicles, as well as Euro 2 petrol-driven vehicles.

The traffic restrictions are designed to curb air pollution which has exceeded the daily smog limit in recent days.

There are a number of exemptions to the traffic ban on Sunday including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers.

The restrictions come at a time when the capacity of public transport has been reduced by half due to covid-19 anti-contagion rules.

For full details of the restrictions and Sunday's traffic ban see the city website.

Photo credit: k_samurkas / Shutterstock.com.