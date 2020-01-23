Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers

49.4 million travellers passed through Rome's airports last year.

2019 was another record year for passenger numbers at Rome's two international airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino, which between them welcomed 49.4 million passengers - up from 48.8 million in 2018 - according to Aeroporti di Roma (AdR).

The news was particularly positive for Fiumicino, also known as Leonardo da Vinci airport, which registered 43.5 million passengers, an increase of about half a million from 2018.

AdR attributed the surge in passenger numbers to a variety of factors including a successful international campaign to promote Rome as a travel destination, the introduction of a series of direct flights to new countries, and strong growth in air traffic between America, Asia and Russia.

Fiumicino, whose official title is Leonardo da Vinci airport, scooped several prestigious awards in 2019 including Europe's best airport with over 25 million passengers, for the second consecutive year.

For insights into Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, including how to travel to and from the city centre, see our guide.

General Info

Address 00054 Fiumicino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers

00054 Fiumicino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69215
Previous article Most Beautiful Castles in Abruzzo

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage
Travel

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020
Travel

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020

Last keeper of Italy's orgy island dies
Travel

Last keeper of Italy's orgy island dies

Rome flights delayed due to strong winds
Travel

Rome flights delayed due to strong winds

Christmas snow train through Abruzzo
Travel

Christmas snow train through Abruzzo

Canale Monterano: deserted village near Rome
Travel

Canale Monterano: deserted village near Rome

Rome airport introduces facial recognition
Travel

Rome airport introduces facial recognition