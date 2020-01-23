Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers

49.4 million travellers passed through Rome's airports last year.

2019 was another record year for passenger numbers at Rome's two international airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino, which between them welcomed 49.4 million passengers - up from 48.8 million in 2018 - according to Aeroporti di Roma (AdR).

The news was particularly positive for Fiumicino, also known as Leonardo da Vinci airport, which registered 43.5 million passengers, an increase of about half a million from 2018.

AdR attributed the surge in passenger numbers to a variety of factors including a successful international campaign to promote Rome as a travel destination, the introduction of a series of direct flights to new countries, and strong growth in air traffic between America, Asia and Russia.

Fiumicino, whose official title is Leonardo da Vinci airport, scooped several prestigious awards in 2019 including Europe's best airport with over 25 million passengers, for the second consecutive year.

For insights into Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, including how to travel to and from the city centre, see our guide.