Princess Diana's niece gets married in Rome

Lady Kitty Spencer weds South African billionaire in lavish Rome wedding.

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer, a model for Dolce & Gabbana, married South African fashion tycoon Michael Lewis at a luxurious ceremony outside Rome on Saturday.

The 30-year-old daughter of Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother, exchanged marriage vows with billionaire Lewis, who is 32 years her senior and is chairman of the Foschini group.

The bride wore several different Dolce and Gabbana gowns for the occasion, which were designed and hand-made exclusively for her big day.

The wedding between Lady Kitty and Lewis, 62, took place in front of 170 guests at the 16th-century Villa Aldobrandini and was followed by a fireworks display.

Celebrity guests included English singer-songwriter Pixie Lott and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli, with Italian media reporting that tenor Andrea Bocelli was also present.

Lady Kitty, who celebrated her hen party in Florence, is a first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, neither of whom attended the ceremony in Rome.