Primark to open Rome store on 27 November

Primark set to launch in Rome with opening of Maximo shopping mall.

Primark, the Irish low-cost fashion chain, is set to open a major outlet in Rome with the launch of the Maximo shopping centre, whose opening is scheduled on 27 November according to reports in local media and the store's Facebook page.

The 5,000-sqm Primark store will be one of 170 shops in Maximo, which is located south of the city's EUR district, between Via Laurentina and Via di Tor Pagnotta.

The three-storey shopping mall will also include a UCI Cinema, a McFit gym, a Panorama supermarket, a Decathlon superstore and an AS Roma store, as well as bars and restaurants.

The upcoming launch of Maximo, which has been delayed several times, comes at an inauspicious time, with shopping malls currently closed at weekends due to the latest covid-19 restrictions.

Primark's launch in Rome, which follows years of rumours, follows the opening of its second store in Milan last December.

Since launching as Penneys in Dublin in 1969, the Primark chain now has around 350 stores in 13 European countries as well as in the US.

Photo credit: Stanislav Samoylik / Shutterstock.com.