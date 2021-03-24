Prepare to Sotp: Sabaudia road sign goes viral

Spelling mistake leads to irony on social media and appeals to keep the error.

Famed for its beautiful beach, the town of Sabaudia south of Rome welcomed a new - albeit short-lived - attraction yesterday.

A traffic sign painted on Via Conte Verde read "Sotp" - instead of Stop - triggering hundreds of ironic comments on social media.

The mayor of the seaside town, Giada Gervasi, acknowledged the episode and said the company in charge of the road markings had apologised for its mistake which it would rectify. "Sotp will return to Stop...", she wrote on Facebook.

The company duly fixed the typo but not before a photo of 'Sotp' went viral.

Among the sea of comments were numerous appeals to keep the sign the way it was. Some suggested it could turn into a visitor attraction, others expressed their thanks for giving them a laugh at a time when it was most needed.

There was even one bold proposal that the town itself should be inspired to change its name to the more exotic-sounding Sbadaiua.

General Info

Address Viale Conte Verde, 04016 Sabaudia LT, Italy

View on Map

Prepare to Sotp: Sabaudia road sign goes viral

Viale Conte Verde, 04016 Sabaudia LT, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74194
Previous article 29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian landmarks go green for St Patrick's Day
General

Italian landmarks go green for St Patrick's Day

Irish in Italy celebrate St Patrick's Day online
General

Irish in Italy celebrate St Patrick's Day online

The Pantheon in 10 facts
General

The Pantheon in 10 facts

Rome's most romantic places
General

Rome's most romantic places

Rome issues snow warning for 15 January
General

Rome issues snow warning for 15 January

Rome's Mister OK keeps New Year's Day tradition alive with Tiber dive
General

Rome's Mister OK keeps New Year's Day tradition alive with Tiber dive

All the good things that happened in Italy in 2020
General

All the good things that happened in Italy in 2020

What’s happening in Rome on New Year’s Eve?
General

What’s happening in Rome on New Year’s Eve?

Why do Italians watch Trading Places every Christmas?
General

Why do Italians watch Trading Places every Christmas?

Vatican City recreated with 67,000 pieces of Lego
General

Vatican City recreated with 67,000 pieces of Lego

Vatican Post Office: How to send a letter from Vatican City
General

Vatican Post Office: How to send a letter from Vatican City

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome
General

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome

Spelacchio: Rome's Christmas tree returns to Piazza Venezia
General

Spelacchio: Rome's Christmas tree returns to Piazza Venezia

Pope Francis Instagram page 'liked' Brazilian model’s sexy photo
General

Pope Francis Instagram page 'liked' Brazilian model’s sexy photo