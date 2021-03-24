29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy

29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine found by Carabinieri at a plant in Anagni, Italy

An inspection by Italian authorities, on behalf of the European Union, in the plant of Catalent in Anagni (Frosinone) has uncovered a stock of 29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, of which the EU was not aware.

The inspection, as confirmed by Palazzo Chigi in an announcement, was requested by the European Commission. The President of the Italian Council, Mario Draghi, informed the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who sent the Carabinieri of the NAS (Health Inspection Authority and Police) on site. The batches found in the production plant were destined for Belgium.

The European Commission, as reported by a French representative to the EU, intends to block their export, unless they are destined for the EU market. On 1 February, the EU export control regulation came into force.

EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis spoke today of AstraZeneca's "major failings" in the distribution of vaccines in the EU: "of 120 million doses" it was supposed to deliver in the first quarter according to the contract, it was cut to "30 million, but it's not even close to that figure."

"It's up to the company (AstraZeneca, ed.) to decide where the doses ‘stored’ in Anagni go, but we can't help but notice that AstraZeneca is way behind with deliveries" to the European Union, Dombrovskis said.

Ph: AGI