News Lifestyle

Oasis invited to perform in Rome in 2026

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Oasis last played in Rome 15 years ago.

Rome could potentially host a concert by Oasis in 2026 if the newly-reformed British band undertakes a tour in Europe, according to Italian media reports.

The group, one of the best-selling bands in British history, recently announced a long-awaited reunion tour in 2025 with shows in the UK and Ireland.

Alessandro Onorato, Rome's councillor for major events, sport, tourism and fashion, confirmed this week that the Italian capital has thrown its hat into the ring for 2026.

The last time Noel and Liam Gallagher performed together in Rome was at the PalaLottomatica in February 2009, about six months before the band split up.

For now, however, the prospect of Oasis returning to play in the Eternal City in 2026 is purely hypothetical.

Oasis fans in Italy speculated that the band might perform at the Circus Maximus which in recent years has hosted acts including MåneskinBruce SpringsteenGuns N' Roses and Travis Scott.

As to the venue for a potential Oasis concert in the Italian capital, Onorato told Fanpage: "It doesn't matter much whether it's the Circus Maximus or the Stadio Olimpico, the important thing is that they come to Rome".

Photo credit: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com.

