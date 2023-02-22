10.7 C
Marco Mengoni to play Rome concert at Circus Maximus on 15 July

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sanremo winner to perform at Circus Maximus.

Italian singer-songwriter Marco Mengoni, fresh from his Sanremo triumph, is to play a concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Saturday 15 July.

The news comes the day after it was announced that Guns N' Roses will perform in the coveted Roman venue on 8 July. 

Mengoni, who won this year's Sanremo Music Festival with his song Due Vite, will represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on 13 May.

The pop star, 34, will then embark on a tour of Italy which will conclude at the Circus Maximus. 

Mengoni rose to fame in 2009 after he won Italy's version of X Factor before he went on to win Sanremo - for the first time - in 2013.

Tickets for his Rome concert go on sale from 11.00 on Friday 24 February.

The Circus Maximus has hosted several major acts in recent years, from The Rolling Stones to Maneskin, with Bruce Springsteen set to play his second concert there in May.

Photo credit: Alfonso Maria Salsano / Shutterstock.com

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Marco Mengoni to play Rome concert at Circus Maximus on 15 July

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

