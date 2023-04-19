Made in Italy high school to launch in 2025, minister says

Meloni recently unveiled plan for Made in Italy high school.

The Italian government is preparing to open the nation's first Made in Italy high schools in 2025, the minister for Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday.

Urso said that the school would be established within the new legislation to defend the Made in Italy brand, as announced by Italian premier Giorgia Meloni in Milan on Tuesday.

"Within a month I will present in cabinet the budget measure on the Made in Italy brand that will also intervene on the training of skills needed by the labour market and businesses through this high school," Urso told a forum of the Confcommercio retail group in Rome, stating that he hoped the first Made in Italy high school will be launched "as early as 2025".

Earlier this month Meloni said the government was at work to establish a Made in Italy high school to underline "the deep bond that exists between our culture and our identity".

Since taking office last October, Meloni's nationalist government has pushed the Made in Italy brand and recently launched a bid to have Italian cuisine inserted on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.