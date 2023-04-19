21.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 21 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy minister under fire for 'ethnic replacement' comment
News Politics

Italy minister under fire for 'ethnic replacement' comment

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Schlein said Lollobrigida's words had air of "white supremacism".

Italy's agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida caused controversy on Tuesday by warning against the "ethnic replacement" of Italians as the country's birth rate plummets.

"We cannot surrender to the idea of ethnic replacement: Italians have fewer children, so let's substitute them with someone else. That's not the road to go down," the minister said during a trade union congress in Rome, arguing that "a welfare system must be built to allow anyone to work and have a family".

Lollobrigida is a senior figure in the right-wing Fratelli d'Italia party led by his sister-in-law Giorgia Meloni who has publicly used the term "ethnic replacement" in the past herself but not since becoming Italy's prime minister last October.

Lollobrigida's comments were slammed as "disgusting" and "unacceptable" by Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left opposition Partito Democratico (PD), who said the minister's words had an air of "white supremacism" and "take us back to the 1930s".

Meloni, speaking at the Salone del Mobile furniture show in Milan on Tuesday, promised greater government action to boost Italy's birth rate by offering incentives to have children, including better child care facilities and employment opportunities for women.

The interventions by Meloni and Lollobrigida on the issue of Italy's falling birth rate came a day after EU statistical agency Eurostat warned that the Italian population is projected to shrink by more than 8.8 million by 2100.

Meloni's party swept to power last autumn with pledges to stem the arrival of migrants into Italy and boost the nation's birth rate, and last week her right-wing coalition government declared a six-month state of emergency over migrants.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com

Aur 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Politics

Italy set to crack down on 'eco-vandals' defacing monuments

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics Editorials

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro

Andrew Sagerson Andrew Sagerson -
Politics

Italy's Meloni sings karaoke duet with Salvini at surprise birthday party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy holds cabinet meeting near site of migrant boat disaster

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy interior minister slammed for response to migrant boat tragedy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy’s centre-left PD elects Elly Schlein as new leader

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics Editorials

Giorgia Meloni defies EU by blocking overhaul of Italy's beaches

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italian anarchists protest at Rome landmark ahead of Cospito ruling

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -