Lady Gaga and Al Pacino film Gucci movie in Rome

Ridley Scott begins filming Gucci movie in central Rome after several weeks shooting scenes in northern Italy.

Rome's exclusive shopping street Via Condotti is sealed off today as Ridley Scott films his movie House of Gucci with stars Lady Gaga and Al Pacino on set.

Filming is taking place amid tight security around the Spanish Steps area, not far from the real-life Gucci boutique, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Lady Gaga, who plays Gucci 'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani, has returned to the capital after spending several weeks filming scenes in Milan and Lake Como.

Reggiani, who was convicted of having her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci assassinated outside his Milan office in 1995, said recently that she was annoyed that Gaga did not have the "courtesy or good sense" to meet her.

House of Gucci film set in Rome. Photo La Repubblica.

La Repubblica reports that Piazza di Spagna has "returned to the 1970s" with dozens of extras dressed in flared trousers, sideburns and retro hairstyles, however large screens are preventing the public from catching a glimpse.

Lady Gaga was photographed in a brown fur coat and a red dress, accompanied by Al Pacino in the role of Aldo Gucci - uncle of Maurizio - as Scott reportedly filmed a scene in which paparazzi follow the 'Black Widow' on a Vespa.

City police are keeping curious bystanders away from the film set and everyone involved in the production is wearing masks as per Italy's covid-19 rules, according to local media reports.

Lady Gaga stars alongside Adam Driver, who plays Maurizio Gucci, as part of a stellar cast including Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

The last time Piazza di Spagna was cordoned off in a similar manner was when Tom Cruise filmed car chase scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 last November.

Lady Gaga recently stayed at a hotel on Rome's exclusive Via Veneto, however the star has reportedly found a penthouse overlooking the Roman Forum in which she will stay while filming in the capital.

Scott's film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, and is scheduled for release on 24 November.

The veteran director has a strong connection to Italy through his massive hit film Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe, and more recently All the Money in the World about the Getty kidnapping in Rome.

Photo ANSA

