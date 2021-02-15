Joe Biden congratulates Italy's new premier Mario Draghi

US president looks forward to close collaboration with Italy's new government.

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, has sent a message of congratulations to Italy's new prime minister Mario Draghi.

In his message on Twitter, Biden said he looks forward to "working closely" with Draghi "to deepen our strong bilateral relationship, cooperate during your leadership of the G20, and address global challenges from COVID to climate change."

A spokesperson from the US state department told Italian news agency ANSA: "The United States has a long and historic relationship with Italy. We congratulate the new Italian government and look forward to continuing cooperation to increase our results and address the many challenges we face as a global community."

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy's prime minister
Politics

Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy's prime minister

Italy's new prime minister: Who is Mario Draghi?
Politics

Italy's new prime minister: Who is Mario Draghi?

Italy: Movimento 5 Stelle says yes to Draghi
Politics

Italy: Movimento 5 Stelle says yes to Draghi

Italy: Berlusconi recovers after fall in Rome
Politics

Italy: Berlusconi recovers after fall in Rome

Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'
Politics

Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia
Politics

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'
Politics

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government
Politics

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'
Politics

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'

Rome has a new culture councillor
Politics

Rome has a new culture councillor

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis
Politics

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign
Politics

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden
Politics

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin
Politics

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government
Politics

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government