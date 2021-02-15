Joe Biden congratulates Italy's new premier Mario Draghi

US president looks forward to close collaboration with Italy's new government.

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, has sent a message of congratulations to Italy's new prime minister Mario Draghi.

In his message on Twitter, Biden said he looks forward to "working closely" with Draghi "to deepen our strong bilateral relationship, cooperate during your leadership of the G20, and address global challenges from COVID to climate change."

A spokesperson from the US state department told Italian news agency ANSA: "The United States has a long and historic relationship with Italy. We congratulate the new Italian government and look forward to continuing cooperation to increase our results and address the many challenges we face as a global community."