Ciao Lollo: Rome bids farewell to Gina Lollobridiga

Gina Lollobrigida died in Rome aged 95.

The funeral of Italian cinema legend Gina Lollobrigida, who died on Monday aged 95, will be held in Rome on Thursday 19 January.

Lollobrigida's coffin will lie in state in city hall on Wednesday from 10.00 to 19.00 (possibly later in the event of a large turnout) and on Thursday from 09.30 to 11.30, the city said in a statement.

Her funeral will take place at 12.30 at the Basilica di S. Maria in Montesanto, better known as the Chiesa degli Artisti, in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo.

The capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri hailed the late actress as "a true star of Italian and international cinema", adding that "Rome, the city she loved, will know how to remember her as she deserves."

Con #GinaLollobrigida ci lascia una vera stella del cinema italiano e internazionale. Con i suoi film e le sue interpretazioni è entrata di diritto nella storia del Paese e del suo immaginario collettivo. #Roma, la città che amava, saprà ricordarla come merita. pic.twitter.com/kYXRdT5zHn — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) January 16, 2023

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni described Lollobrigida as "a very talented, passionate, intense, enthralling actress" and "an icon of Italian cinema, one of the most important performers of her generation, who helped spread the Italian image around the world".

Sophia Loren, 88, told news agency ANSA that she was "deeply shaken and saddened, and above all incredulous" over the death of her fellow screen legend.

Born in Subiaco near Rome on 4 July 1927, Lollobrigida first gained fame during the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema in the 1950s and 1960s.

Ciao Lollo.

Con te se ne va una delle più grandi dive del cinema italiano.

#16gennaio #GinaLollobrigida pic.twitter.com/lX46zYzEd2 — Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) January 16, 2023

Nicknamed La Lollo, she starred in movies alongside the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Errol Flynn, Rock Hudson and Frank Sinatra.

Lollobrigida's film career slowed down by the 1970s when she relaunched herself as a photojournalist, famously interviewing Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1973.

She lived in a villa on Via Appia Antica in Rome and made headlines last October after running as a candidate in Italy's general election.

