News Transport

Rome bus and metro website hit by cyber attack

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hackers target ATAC website.

The website of Rome's municipal public transport provider ATAC was down on Wednesday morning due to "technical problems following a cyber attack", the city's mobility service announced.

Ticket services at ATAC offices have also been affected however ticket issuing machines at stations remain active, according to Roma Servizi per la Mobilità.

Rome's buses, metro and trams are operating as normal and technicians are working to restore online services as soon as possible, with updates to be "reported promptly".

Photo credit: Lux Blue / Shutterstock.com

