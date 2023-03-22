Rome bus and metro website hit by cyber attack

Hackers target ATAC website.
The website of Rome's municipal public transport provider ATAC was down on Wednesday morning due to "technical problems following a cyber attack", the city's mobility service announced.
Ticket services at ATAC offices have also been affected however ticket issuing machines at stations remain active, according to Roma Servizi per la Mobilità.
#atac sito internet azienda risulta non raggiungibile per attacco cyber. Off line anche i servizi di biglietteria nelle sedi Atac. Attive invece le macchine emettitrici biglietti (MEB) nelle stazioni. I tecnici sono al lavoro per ripristinare i servizi interrotti.
— Roma Mobilità (@romamobilita) March 22, 2023
Rome's buses, metro and trams are operating as normal and technicians are working to restore online services as soon as possible, with updates to be "reported promptly".
Photo credit: Lux Blue / Shutterstock.com
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager
JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator
Group Leader & Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer