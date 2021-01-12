Italy: Police ram car after 40-km high speed journey against traffic on A1 motorway

Police shoot car's tyres to prevent driver from escaping.

A 34-year-old motorist drove against traffic on the A1 motorway for 40 km, in the direction of Florence, before being brought to a halt by police in Calenzano.

The man, from Vicenza but with American citizenship, broke through a toll booth in Rioveggio at around 13.00 on 12 January.

He proceeded to drive at high speed against traffic, causing panic among other motorists on the motorway.

After cutting off every available escape route for the motorist, police set up a road block at Calenzano.

However when the driver was ordered to stop, he tried to flee the scene by reversing.

Police responded by ramming the vehicle and shooting the car's tyres.

On searching the car officers found an axe, sickle and knife, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The man is due to appear before a court in Prato tomorrow morning.