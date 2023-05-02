Air travellers in Italy face flight delays on 3 May due to strikes

Flights in Italy risk cancellation or delays on Wednesday.

Travellers in Italy face delays and flight cancellations on Wednesday 3 May due to three strikes affecting the air transport sector, including by air traffic controllers and cabin crew.

ENAV air traffic controllers in Rome are scheduled to strike from 13.00 to 17.00, with pilots and flight attendants of Vueling and Air Dolomiti (Lufthansa) also set to strike at the same time.

A seguito di uno sciopero dei controllori di volo Enav di Roma previsto per mercoledì 3 maggio, si potrebbero verificare cancellazioni o ritardi. Si suggerisce di contattare la compagnia aerea di riferimento per informazioni sullo stato del proprio volo. pic.twitter.com/6knpvZ4hII— Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) May 2, 2023

Rome airport management company Aeroporti di Roma is advising those due to fly on 3 May to contact their airline for information on their flight status.

The strike action has led ITA Airways to cancel around 50 flights on Wednesday however the company says that thanks to "rebooking the largest possible number of travellers involved in the cancellations on the first available flights, 90 per cent will be able to fly on the same day."

A seguito dell'agitazione proclamata dai controllori di volo ENAV ACC Roma, dalle 13 alle 17 di mercoledì 3 Maggio, siamo stati costretti a cancellare alcuni voli del nostro operativo.

Qui la lista: https://t.co/7syfz3y1Je pic.twitter.com/7OzalBMVlN— ITA Airways Risponde (@ITAAirways) April 28, 2023

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures air travellers that flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 during strikes.