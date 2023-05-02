17.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 02 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Air travellers in Italy face flight delays on 3 May due to strikes
News Transport

Air travellers in Italy face flight delays on 3 May due to strikes

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Flights in Italy risk cancellation or delays on Wednesday.

Travellers in Italy face delays and flight cancellations on Wednesday 3 May due to three strikes affecting the air transport sector, including by air traffic controllers and cabin crew.

ENAV air traffic controllers in Rome are scheduled to strike from 13.00 to 17.00, with pilots and flight attendants of Vueling and Air Dolomiti (Lufthansa) also set to strike at the same time.

Rome airport management company Aeroporti di Roma is advising those due to fly on 3 May to contact their airline for information on their flight status.

The strike action has led ITA Airways to cancel around 50 flights on Wednesday however the company says that thanks to "rebooking the largest possible number of travellers involved in the cancellations on the first available flights, 90 per cent will be able to fly on the same day."

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures air travellers that flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 during strikes.

JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bike path to link Pyramid to Basilica of St Paul's Outside the Walls

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus driver suspended for texting at the wheel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces general strike on Friday 21 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rail chaos in Italy after goods train derails near Florence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy offers public transport bonus for commuters

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Friday 14 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -